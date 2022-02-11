Jordan Brands Debuts the Air Jordan 3 in the Cardinal Red Colorway Next Week

Nike will release a highly-anticipated colorway of an iconic Air Jordan shoe next week.

The sportswear behemoth will release the Air Jordan 3 “Cardinal Red” sneakers next week on Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. ET.

The Air Jordan 3 silhouette was worn by Michael Jordan when he was a member of the Chicago Bulls and released in 1988 during one of the baller’s most prolific seasons ever. During the 1987-88 NBA season, he won the All-Star Game MVP honors and the Slam Dunk Title at 1988 NBA All-Star Weekend. When Jordan first-ever wore the Air Jordan 3 style, he did so in the now notable “White/Cement” and “Black/Cement” colorways.

Today, the sneaker gets a modern refresh with a bright pop of red that features a tumbled white leather upper that provides the base for bold cardinal red accents at the midsole, eyestays and sockliner. The shoes also incorporated a light curry Jumpman logo on the tongue pops.

The Air Jordan 3 “Cardinal Red” will be available for purchase on the SNKRS app for $200 on Feb. 19.

In other Jordan news, Nike’s SNKRS app recently released a Lunar New Year-themed Air Jordan 6 Low comprised of a white and gold color scheme. The shoes have porcelain vase-inspired details over cracked Spruce Aura leather. The shoes retailed for $200, and they are a few sizes still available on the app.

The Air Jordan 3 “Cardinal Red” sneaker. CREDIT: Nike

The Air Jordan 3 “Cardinal Red” sneaker. CREDIT: Nike