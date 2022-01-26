Nike Is Releasing a New Air Force 1 Colorway For Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The classic Nike Air Force 1 will once again be the recipient of a new colorway for Valentine’s Day.

Images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” colorway have surfaced this week, an upcoming style for the iconic silhouette that’s wearing hues and details tied to the heart-filled holiday.

The sneaker starts off with a predominantly white leather upper that’s offset with a special pink Swoosh branding on the sides decorated with “Nike” and “Love” texts throughout. Breaking up the rather simple execution is red “Nike Air” branding on the tongue tag along with mismatched lace dubraes at the forefoot with the left shoe reading “Nike” and “Love” for the right pair. Rounding out the look is a white midsole and a pink rubber outsole.

Nike has released a new colorway of the Air Force 1 Low to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the past including the “Love Letter” makeup of the shoe last year alongside the Air Max 90 “Valentine’s Day.”

Although images of the forthcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” have emerged, release details for the shoe have not yet been announced by the brand.

In related Nike news, the brand is also expected to drop a new Dunk Low makeup to celebrate the heart-filled holiday.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike