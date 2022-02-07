Serena Williams Is Releasing Her Own Nike Air Force 1

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new version of the acclaimed Nike Air Force 1 sneaker is hitting shelves soon, and the latest style is designed in collaboration with tennis legend Serena Williams.

The sportswear giant confirmed via the SNKRS launch calendar that the new Nike Air Force 1 Serena will make its retail debut before month’s end.

With the help of her Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC), Williams updates the classic basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe with a new gold zipper shroud at the midfoot that replaces the traditional lacing setup. The rest of the upper is constructed of premium tonal white pebbled leather, while overlapping Swoosh overlay panels appear on the sides. Additional details include SWDC’s signature logo along with the message “A collection created to inspire change and move the world” printed on the tongue tag and Williams’ initials are embroidered on the heel tab. Rounding out the look is an all-white midsole and rubber outsole.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 Serena “Summit White.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“Soar higher in the Air Force 1 Serena. Designed by the Queen of Tennis and the Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC), their take on the iconic Air Force 1 offers a window into her elegance, growth, and journey to the top,” Nike wrote for the product description of the shoe via SNKRS.

The Nike Air Force 1 Serena “Summit White” will be released in women’s sizing on Feb. 18 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET. The shoe will come with a $130 price tag.

The medial side of the Nike Air Force 1 Serena “Summit White.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Air Force 1 Serena “Summit White.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Air Force 1 Serena “Summit White.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike