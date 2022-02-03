A Pair of Nike Air Force 1 Luxe Styles Are Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new version of the acclaimed Nike Air Force 1 is coming soon.

The sportswear giant announced on its SNKRS release calendar that the Nike Air Force 1 Luxe in the “Providence Purple” and “Summit White” styles will hit shelves before month’s end.

According to the brand, the latest variation of the model references the role that animal prints had in high fashion as the entirety of the upper dons subtle animal-inspired prints with one pair dressed in a light purple color scheme and the latter sporting an off-white hue. The updates to the classic silhouette continue with elevated overlay panels on the upper including suede eye stays along with the deconstructed Swoosh branding on the sides. Rounding out the design is a double-stacked midsole with “Air” branding on the sides and an updated rubber outsole.

“Inspired by the timeless role animal prints have played in high fashion, the Air Force 1 Luxe pushes the envelope of the wild style design mentality,” Nike wrote for the sneakers’ product description.

The Nike Air Force 1 Luxe in the “Providence Purple” and “Summit White” colorways will be released on Feb. 16 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. Each style will come with a $130 price tag.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 Luxe “Providence Purple.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Force 1 Luxe “Providence Purple.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike Air Force 1 Luxe “Summit White.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 Luxe “Summit White.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike