Nike Brings Back the Air Force 1 ‘Color of the Month’ Series For Its 40th Anniversary

The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Color of the Month."

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike continues to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 by bringing back the classic “Color of the Month” series of styles.

The sportswear giant confirmed on the SNKRS release calendar that two Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” styles are launching in mid-August.

The latest offerings of the classic silhouette feature a white-based leather upper, but are offset by either red or blue accents on the Swoosh, “Nike Air” branding on the tongue and heel tab, and on the footbed. Completing the look is a white midsole and a gum rubber outsole.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike Air Force 1 “Color of the Month” series was developed by Baltimore-based sneaker retailers Cinderella Shoes, Charley Rudo Sports and Downtown Locker Room in the ’80s after Paul Blinken and Harold Rudo, the footwear buyer at the first two aforementioned retailers approached Nike with the idea of releasing new colorways of the shoe every month in the Baltimore area.

Related Nike to Release Recruitment and Promotion Rates of Diverse Employees by 2024 These Are the Top Brands That Are Entering -- or Will Soon Enter -- the Metaverse Alessandra Ambrosio Gets Workout-Sleek in Mesh Sports Bra, Leggings & Nike Air Max Sneakers With Daughter

“Got your fave color yet? No worries. The ‘Color of the Month’ series lets you feed your need while celebrating a little-known piece of Nike history—the original Color of the Month series, back in 1984, may have saved the AF1 from extinction. That’s right, a reissue was uncertain in the shoe’s beginning, but sports shops in Baltimore saw them selling like hot cakes and knew the AF1 would become synonymous with street fashion and culture. So, they asked for custom colorways to sell from their storefronts…and the rest is history,” Nike wrote for the product description of the styles.

Prior to the two forthcoming drops, Nike kicked off this year’s “Color of the Month” Air Force 1 drops by launching a “Triple White” colorway of the shoe last month.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” styles will be released via SNKRS on Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. ET. Each pair will retail for $150.