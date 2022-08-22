Another Nike Air Force 1 ‘Color of the Month’ Colorway Releases Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike will continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 with its next release of the ever-popular sneaker.

After delivering the “University Red” and “Varsity Royal” styles last month, the sportswear giant confirmed via the SNKRS release calendar that the white and chocolate colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Low will launch in September.

The latest Nike Air Force 1 “Color of the Month” makeup features a clean white-based leather upper, with brown hits dressing the Swoosh, the tongue tag, and outsole. The sneaker also features a special “Anniversary Edition” detail on the tongue and comes with a toothbrush that can be used to clean the shoe.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The ongoing Nike Air Force 1 “Color of the Month” series was conceptualized by Baltimore-based sneaker retailers Cinderella Shoes, Charley Rudo Sports and Downtown Locker Room in the ’80s after Paul Blinken and Harold Rudo, who were the footwear buyers at the first two aforementioned retailers approached the brand with the idea of releasing new colorways of the shoe every month in the local Baltimore area.

“From the pristine materials to the crisp Chocolate-and-White colorway (plus the shoe-cleaning toothbrush to keep ’em looking fresh), these kicks deliver a lesson in coveted off-court style. Every time you rock your AF1s, be sure to think of the visionary shopkeepers in Baltimore that made it all happen,” Nike wrote for the product description of the shoe.

The latest Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” will be released on Sept. 1 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET. The shoe will retail for $150.