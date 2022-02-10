Nike Adds 3D Carabiner Swooshes to Upcoming Air Force 1 Lows

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike continues to reinvent the acclaimed Air Force 1 with the introduction of two new “Carabiner Swoosh” colorways coming soon.

This week, product images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Carabiner Swoosh” have emerged, hinting at the shoe’s imminent drop.

The latest version of the shoe dons a predominantly white or black leather upper and is equipped with a set of removable carabiners on both lateral sides, along with a black or blue leather Swoosh underneath. The utilitarian design continues with a hidden zipper pouch on the brim of the tongues. Completing the look for both colorways is a red tongue tag for the white pair and a neon yellow tag for the latter shoe, along with a white-based midsole and a matching outsole.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Carabiner Swoosh.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Although images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Carabiner Swoosh” makeups have surfaced, release details for the sneakers have not yet been announced by the Swoosh but they’re expected to drop at Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers soon.

In addition to the aforementioned “Carabiner Swoosh” releases, fans of the iconic silhouette will have plenty of new styles to look forward to in the coming weeks. Additional styles that are on the way include the special Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” and the Air Force 1 Serena “Summit White” that was designed by tennis icon Serena Williams.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Carabiner Swoosh” in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike