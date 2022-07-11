This Nike Air Force 1 ‘Anniversary Edition’ Colorway Comes With a Toothbrush

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new version of the acclaimed Nike Air Force 1 “Triple White” is releasing soon.

Nike product images of the Air Force 1 Low “Anniversary Edition,” a new variation of the white-on-white color scheme that’s expected to hit shelves before year’s end.

The Nike Air Force 1 was designed by Bruce Kilgore and the shoe first hit the market in 1982. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the sneaker’s debut and Nike plans to celebrate the historic milestone by releasing this “Anniversary Edition” colorway. The shoe dons a traditional tonal white color scheme but this pair features a gold-accented “Anniversary Edition” tongue tag and also comes with a special toothbrush that’s branded with “Since 1982” to keep your sneakers clean.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Anniversary Edition.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“It was the first basketball shoe with Nike Air,” Nike Sportswear global footwear product director Dustin Tolliver said about the Air Force 1 on the SNKRS app. “And as it started progressing and the three Baltimore retailers came into the mix, [the Air Force 1] was more about the streets as opposed to being an amazing basketball shoe.”

Although images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Anniversary Edition” have emerged, release details for the shoe have not yet been announced by the brand.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting for the “Anniversary Edition” colorway, a similarly styled Nike Air Force 1 Low “Fresh” makeup will be released via SNKRS this Friday for $140.

A top-down view of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Anniversary Edition.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Anniversary Edition.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Anniversary Edition.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The tongue tag of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Anniversary Edition.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike