Nike Reveals a Trio of Air Force 1s for Its 2022 Black History Month Collection

For years, Nike has delivered an attention-capturing Black History Month collection. At the center of this year’s range is the iconic Air Force 1.

Rather than drop one pair of sneakers this year, Nike has a trio of Air Force 1 Lows ready for release. The Nike Air Force 1 Low FM By You will arrive in three colorways that were designed by Black creators.

The Air Force 1 Low FM By You is executed in materials with a translucent option that Nike explained transforms to reveal an intricate pattern and wear-away leather panels, which reveals colors inspired by the flags of Caribbean and African countries. Also, the brand stated there is an option to personalize the look via a laser-etched message on the shoe’s dubrae.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low FM By You will arrive today via Nike By You at 12 p.m. ET and retail for be $140.

Apparel selections and three Air Force 1s from Nike’s Black History Month collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike said in a statement that its annual Black History Month collections were created to celebrate Black heritage and Black employees, and were delivered with a goal of “creating awareness, inspiring athletes and fueling dialogue and action to create positive change.”

In past years, the sportswear giant has reimagined both classic and new looks for the month, including the Air Force 1 Low in 2020, four court-ready basketball shoes in 2019 (two pairs of the LeBron 16, the Kyrie 5, the KD 11 and the PG 3) and a trio of performance basketball shoes in 2018 (the LeBron 15, the KD 10 and the Kyrie 4).

Nike Inc. also revealed multiple new grant recipients as part of its Black Community Commitment today. Specific to education innovation, Nike announced the national grant recipients will include Son of A Saint, All Star Code and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. As for social justice reform, Nike Inc. revealed Equal Justice Initiative as a new grant recipient. Also, the company stated its local investments this year will total $2.75 million and reach 44 organizations throughout the country in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Portland, Memphis, St. Louis and Boston.