One of Penny Hardaway’s Rare Nike Air Foamposite PE Is Releasing Soon

An unreleased Nike Air Foamposite One colorway is finally making its way to retail soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the NBA legend’s Nike signature basketball shoe in the coveted Orlando Magic-inspired makeup that’s reportedly releasing in 2023.

The forthcoming iteration of the Nike Air Foamposite One resembles the style that Hardaway wore during the 1996-97 season, with a white-based Foamposite upper that is offset by premium tumbled leather eyestays and a matching carbon fiber plate at the midfoot. Adding to the look is a mini Swoosh logo at the forefoot, striped pull tabs on the tongue and heel, along with Hardaway’s signature “1 Cent” logo embroidered on the heel. Complementing the Magic-inspired look is a royal blue footbed while an icy translucent outsole sits below.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the aforementioned Nike Air Foamposite One PE will be released during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend but at the time of publication, release details for the shoe have not yet been announced by Nike.

Nike has previously released special iterations of the Air Foamposite One PE in celebration of the NBA All-Star Weekend. In 2021, the Swoosh dropped a new “Barely Green” colorway of the shoe that featured a special “All Star” patch on the back near the collar to mark the release.

