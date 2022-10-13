Nigel Sylvester Teases Possible Air Jordan 1 High Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It appears that Nigel Sylvester and Jordan Brand have a new Air Jordan collab in the works.

The BMX rider shared an image on Instagram yesterday of him holding his new book “Nigel Sylvester: Go” along with wearing a previously unseen Air Jordan 1 High colorway.

The unreleased Air Jordan 1 High style features a black-based leather upper and is offset by a white Swoosh branding on the sides and a sail mini-Swoosh branding on the toe box. Adding to the look is a white-colored tongue, white shoelaces and red “Nike Air” branding on the tongue tag. Rounding out the look is a sail midsole and a red outsole.

Sylvester and Jordan Brand first teamed up in 2018 to deliver their first Air Jordan 1 High collab. The initial pair donned a sail-based makeup instead of black on this latest pair. In September 2021, Sylvester became a Jordan Brand athlete and became the first-ever BMX athlete to sign with the brand.

“I’ve been signed to Nike for years, and Nike is home to me. That being said, it’s an incredible feeling to be signed as an official athlete of the Jordan Brand family,” Sylvester said about the signing in 2021. “[Michael Jordan] blazed a trail by constantly striving for greatness and breaking down barriers for athletes from every walk of life. His legacy is one that I’ve looked towards for inspiration throughout my career. It’s surreal to get his co-sign and welcome into such an elite team and family of world-class athletes.”

Despite Sylvester sharing an early look at his purported Air Jordan 1 High collab, neither Jordan Brand or the BMX athlete have confirmed that the style is hitting retail.