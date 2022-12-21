New Balance Just Dropped Gingerbread-Inspired Sneakers for Christmas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

New Balance’s basketball division is getting into the holiday spirit with its latest footwear release.

The Boston-based sportswear brand announced on Instagram yesterday that it just launched the Christmas-themed New Balance Two Wxy V3 “Gingerbread” sneaker is now available in the US.

The New Balance Two Wxy V3 “Gingerbread” features a brown-based upper that’s designed to mimic the look of a gingerbread man. The shoe’s festive aesthetic continues with a white and green New Balance logo on the lateral side, green and red shoelaces, and multi-colored sock liners that are inspired by the various gingerbread man decorations. Continuing the Christmas-themed execution is a graphic of a gingerbread man printed on the footbed. The look of the shoe is completed with a white and red FuelCell foam midsole that’s equipped with Abzorb pillars at heel and forefoot for impact resistance along with a translucent outsole.

“Inspired by the brain firing synapses, the Two Wxy v3 is designed for basketball’s split-second reactions – the sudden accelerations, quick stops, pivots, and high-impact landings that occur throughout every game, New Balance wrote for the product description of the Two Wxy v3.

The New Balance Two Wxy V3 “Gingerbread” is available now at Newbalance.com for a retail price of $119.99. At the time of publication, the style is available in men’s sizes 7 to 15.

