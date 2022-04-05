New Balance Names Aminé As Its Latest Brand Ambassador

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

New Balance has added another top-charting musician to its list of brand ambassadors.

After announcing the signing of Jack Harlow in February, the Boston-based sportswear brand has revealed that Grammy-nominated rapper, singer, and songwriter Aminé is joining New Balance as its latest ambassador. In addition to confirming its latest addition, New Balance shared a photo of Aminé on its social media channels of him wearing a pair of New Balance 2002R sneakers.

“I’m excited to be partnering with New Balance and can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in the works. For anyone that knows me and my style this partnership feels more than natural,” Aminé said about his new partnership with New Balance. “I’m very happy to be partnering with people who get it.”

According to New Balance, Aminé will be featured in the brand’s upcoming marketing campaigns that are focused on lifestyle silhouettes. Amine is joining a deep roster of New Balance ambassadors and athletes including Jaden Smith, Storm Reid, Kawhi Leonard, Coco Gauff, Zach LaVine and more.

“New Balance is thrilled to announce Aminé as the newest brand ambassador” Chris Davis, the chief marketing officer for New Balance, said. “As a tremendously talented musician, rapper, singer, and songwriter, we are excited to see his artistry take on a new shape as brand ambassador. At New Balance, we deeply value individuality and take pride in inspiring the next generation of creatives.”

Despite sharing the signing of Aminé this week, the terms for the New Balance deal were not revealed.