New Balance’s ‘Conversations Amongst Us’ Collection Is Dropping Soon

The New Balance 550 "Conversations Amongst Us."

New Balance has tapped Joe Freshgoods to spearhead its new collection that’s dropping soon.

The Boston-based sportswear company revealed the “Conversations Amongst Us” footwear and apparel capsule today with the Chicago-based designer Joe Freshgoods as the creative director of the collection.

Joe Freshgoods has worked directly with an all-Black product team (The Black Soles) at the brand, specifically with associate product managers and designers including Jordan Johnson and Kevin Trotman, to lead the designs of this project. According to New Balance, the brand hopes to capture “the conversations amongst the Black community while simultaneously promoting new dialogue amongst all people and communities.”

The New Balance 2002R “Conversations Amongst Us.” CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The New Balance “Conversations Amongst Us” collection will include a sail-based colorway of the acclaimed 550 and 2002R models. Also featured in the capsule is matching apparel that consists of graphic tees, a fleece hoodie, a crewneck sweater, and pants.

In addition, the project included two special campaign videos including the first video starring New Balance athlete and NBA All-Star Kawhi Leonard. The video was also shared by Joe Freshgoods on Instagram yesterday.

The New Balance “Conversations Amongst Us” collection will be released this Friday at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers. The sneakers will retail from $120 to $130 while the retail pricing for the apparel will range between $40 and $85.

The New Balance 2002R “Conversations Amongst Us.” CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

In related Joe Freshgoods x New Balance news, the duo is also expected to be dropping a special New Balance 9060 “Inside Voices” collab soon after the designer shared an early look at the shoe in February.