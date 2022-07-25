Coco Gauff Debuts New Balance Signature Tennis Sneakers That Merges Fashion With Sport

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Coco Gauff is making her sneaker debut this summer, thanks to New Balance.

The tennis star and the Boston-based athletic brand have teamed up to release the New Balance Coco CG1, a new signature style — the brand’s first in the tennis market — that merges fashion and athleticism. Inspired by the Major Tournament Finalist herself, the Coco CG1 focuses on comfort and stability with woven FitWeave Lite uppers, durable rubber outsoles and FuelCell midsoles crafted from EVA foam. Completing the style is New Balance’s Energy Arc technology, which uses midsole voids and fiber plate geometry to deliver greater energy return to its wearers. Aesthetically, it’s both vibrant and sleek, featuring color-blocked and ombre uppers in hues of white, black, pink, purple and orange — plus metallic gold “N” logos on each shoe.

New Balance’s Coco CG1 tennis sneakers. CREDIT: Tommy Boudreau/Courtesy of New Balance

“The entire team at New Balance from design, to marketing, truly cares about me as a person and not just an athlete and that relationship allowed us to create the Coco CG1,” said Gauff in a statement. “I signed with New Balance at such a young age and I am so excited to know that I will continue to work with them for a long time into the future!”

New Balance’s Coco CG1 tennis sneakers. CREDIT: Tommy Boudreau/Courtesy of New Balance

Indeed, Gauff was involved in the Coco CG1’s design process, integrating details like her signatures on its uppers, as well as her own quote, “You can change the world with your racket,” on its right toe. Adding to the style’s personal touch are left toe coordinates for the park where Gauff grew up playing tennis, as well as a basketball and track spike detailed on the heels to represent her parents’ college athletics. It’s her second venture with the brand, following her debut activewear collection drop in 2021.

“Coco is an athlete whose success is continuously defined by the past, but Coco is very clear on creating her own path to success and we are so glad to have her as a part of the New Balance family!” said Evan Zeder, New Balance’s head of tennis sport marketing, in a statement. “Coco has always been focused, on her play, but also being true to herself and her drive for success goes far beyond the tennis court.”

Gauff’s notably already worn the shoes on the court, as well. The athlete stepped out in a pair on Sunday ahead of their August 26 release, winning an exhibition match against Taylor Townsend at the Atlanta Open in Georgia’s Atlantic Station.

Coco Gauff competes against Taylor Townsend in an exhibition match at Atlantic Station during the Atlanta Open on July 24, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images

Coco Gauff competes against Taylor Townsend in an exhibition match at Atlantic Station during the Atlanta Open on July 24, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images

The New Balance Coco CG1 sneakers will launch on August 26 in two colorways, prior to the US Open. The style retails for $170 on New Balance’s website.

Gauff is New Balance’s latest collaborator. In recent months, the brand has released collaborative collections and new styles with Jaden Smith, Miu Miu and Todd Snyder. The brand also recently launched a surf-inspired collection with Staud — the pair’s fifth and final collaboration together.

