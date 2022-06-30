New Balance Has a Pair of Foam Clogs Dropping Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

New Balance is the latest brand to join in on the popular clog trend.

The Boston-based sportswear giant announced via its South Korean release calendar that a pair of New Balance Clogs are releasing before week’s end.

According to the brand, the New Balance Clog is constructed of an integrated EVA foam that’s water-resistant while the large holes on the upper and sides of the silhouette provide ventilation. New Balance branding appears on the heel counter along with a larger ‘N’ logo appearing on the midfoot. Completing the look of the slip-on design is a rubber tooling that appears to be modeled after the popular New Balance XC 72 sneaker. The New Balance Clogs are presented in the tonal black or tan makeups.

In addition to the debut of the New Balance Clog, Adidas also revealed its new foam sneaker this week, with the Adidas AdiFOM Q that’s set to make its retail debut before year’s end.

The New Balance Clog will be released tomorrow at Nbkorea.com at 11 a.m. local time and at select New Balance retailers in South Korea. The clogs will retail for 89,000 South Korean won, which converts to $69. Although the launch of the clogs has been confirmed to release in South Korea, the drop for the U.S. has not yet been announced by the brand.

In related New Balance news, a pair of Stone Island x New Balance RC Elite V2 styles are hitting stores soon.

The New Balance Clog. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance