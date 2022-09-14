A Pair of New Balance 650 Styles Are Releasing Tomorrow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The releases of the classic New Balance 650 sneakers have been few and far between, with New York City-based fashion label Aimé Leon Dore being one of the main sources for the silhouette’s drops this year. Switching things up is this new set of inline styles, which will be dropping soon.

The Boston-based sportswear brand announced via its release calendar that a pair of New Balance 650 colorways will launch tomorrow. One of the two looks features the same simple white and red color scheme as the aforementioned Aimé Leon Dore pair, but without the vintage-styled accents and co-branding on the tongue.The latest pair dons a white-based leather upper, with hits of red on the ‘N’ logo, ankle collar, the tongue, and portions of the rubber outsole.

The New Balance 650 will also be released in a second colorway tomorrow, with the only difference being blue hits replacing the red accents.

“With the new 650 silhouette, New Balance introduces a hi-top counterpart to the wildly popular 550. While 1980s on-court design combined supportive features with epic proportions, the 650 offers a streamlined, ready to wear look. A classic, leather upper is bolstered with a puff and stitch collar, for a subtle reinterpretation of molded foam construction, while a raw edged leather eyerow applies the shoe’s elevated construction to every level of detail,” New Balance wrote for the product description of the 650 silhouette.

The blue and red-based iterations of the New Balance 650 will be released tomorrow at Newbalance.com at 10 a.m. ET. The shoe will retail for $140.