The Joe Freshgoods-Led New Balance 574 ‘Conversations Amongst Us’ Is Releasing Soon

By Victor Deng
New Balance 574 'Conversations Amongst Us'
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

More styles from New Balance’s acclaimed “Conversations Amongst Us” collection is releasing soon.

After releasing in the form of the 550 and 2002R in April, the Boston-based sportswear brand announced on its release calendar that the theme is releasing as a 574 before week’s end.

New Balance’s “Conversations Amongst Us” collection was designed under the creative direction of acclaimed designer Joe Freshgoods. For this project, Joe Freshgoods tapped the brand’s “Black Soles” product team to curate new ideas to positively affect the ongoing fight for social justice.

The New Balance 574 “Conversations Amongst Us” features a sail-based leather upper that’s combined with a reflective ‘N’ branding at the midfoot. Additional details include the “Conversations Amongst Us” logo stamped on the footbed, an Encap-cushioned midsole and a pre-aged outsole.

“Creative directed by Joe Freshgoods, Conversations Amongst Us reimagines the 574, an icon rooted in versatility. In a culture where you’re only as fresh as your white sneaks and your fit is the perfect conversation starter, this 574 design takes cues from the historical and cultural styles of communication and celebrates the conversations within the Black community, while opening the landscape for new dialogue,New Balance wrote for the product description of the shoe.

In addition to the 574 release, New Balance confirms that the 550 is also returning to stores this week.

The New Balance 574 “Conversations Amongst Us” will be released this Thursday at Newbalance.com. The shoe will come with a $90 price tag.

The lateral side of the New Balance 574 “Conversations Amongst Us.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance
A top-down view of the New Balance 574 “Conversations Amongst Us.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance
