Jack Harlow Teases ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’-Themed New Balance 550

It has only been a few months since Jack Harlow was named New Balance’s latest brand ambassador and now, the rap star’s new album has inspired two upcoming 550 colorways.

Harlow shared images of two “Come Home The Kids Miss You”-themed New Balance 550s on Instagram yesterday but release details for the shoes have not yet been revealed by the rapper or the Boston-based sportswear brand.

The New Balance 550 “Come Home The Kids Miss You” makeup dons a white-based leather upper, with one pair featuring a red heel tab while the other sporting blue as a nod to Louisville and Kentucky, respectively. The sneaker also features”Come Home The Kids Miss You” branding stamped on the heel, an off-white foam midsole, and a gray outsole. The shoe will come with a special triangle shoebox with the text “Home Team” printed on the top.

“Come Home The Kids Miss You 550s…Louisville vs Kentucky” Harlow wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Harlow was revealed as New Balance’s latest brand ambassador in February and was recently featured alongside Log Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard in the brand’s “We Got Now” campaign this month. New Balance describes its campaign as a “rallying cry for a global generation to fearlessly redefine themselves in pursuit of their passions.”

Despite Harlow sharing an early look at the New Balance 550 “Come Home The Kids Miss You” styles, a release date for the shoes has not yet been announced.

