New Balance Celebrates Lunar New Year With New Footwear Collection

The lateral side of the New Balance 2002R "Year of the Rabbit."

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

New Balance will celebrate 2023 Lunar New Year and the Year of the Rabbit with an upcoming drop.

The Boston-based sportswear brand announced on its release calendar this week that a new “Lunar New Year” footwear and apparel capsule will hit retail before month’s end.

The footwear in the forthcoming New Balance “Year of the Rabbit” collection will include new iterations of the 2002R, 550, 574, and the 9060. A majority of the looks will come in muted color schemes as a nod to the zodiac animal, with the 574 being the only exception with a vibrant red makeup. The sneakers do not feature any special branding that indicate its connection to the annual holiday.

In addition to the sneakers, the New Balance “Year of the Rabbit” collection will include a matching french terry crewneck sweater and a french terry hoodie.

“The 2023 Lunar New Year Collection, inspired by the Year of the Rabbit, is a blend of gentle approachability and willful boldness. A range of footwear and apparel is outfitted with the easy to wear versatility of soft, neutral tones, with the incorporation of deep red pieces throughout the collection adding flashes of unexpected spontaneity,” New Balance wrote for its “Year of the Rabbit” collection.

The New Balance “Lunar New Year” collection will be released on Dec. 30 at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance stockists. Retail pricing for the sneakers will retail from $100 to $170.

The lateral side of the New Balance 574 “Year of the Rabbit.” CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The lateral side of the New Balance 9060 “Year of the Rabbit.” CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance