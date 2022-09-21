New Balance’s 2022 TCS New York City Marathon Collection Just Dropped

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

New Balance, the sponsor for the TCS New York City Marathon, has launched its new footwear and apparel collection for this year’s race.

Available now on New Balance’s website is the New Balance 2022 TCS New York City Marathon capsule, which allows runners to shop the looks weeks before they toe the line on Nov. 6.

According to the Boston-baseds sportswear brand, this collection “honors all things that are quintessentially New York City by including imagery of the Empire State Building, skyscrapers and grandiose cityscapes.” The apparel pieces also incorporate environmentally-focused materials and creation processes, namely the Impact top and shorts, the Q Speed Jacquard tops, and the signature Marathon Windcheater jacket using at least 50% recycled polyester.

On the footwear side, this year’s capsule will include special edition colorways of the popular New Balance Fresh Foam X More v4 ($180), FuelCell Rebel v3 ($145) and FuelCell Super Comp Elite v3 ($250) sneakers. Each silhouette dons an all-over graphic on the sockliner as a nod to the Big Apple. Special TCS NYC Marathon branding appears on the tongue tags. The first two silhouettes are available now, but the latter shoe will launch on Oct. 18.

“We could not be more excited to be heading back to New York for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon with NYRR,” Kevin Fitzpatrick, New Balance’s global director of performance marketing, said. “We always reserve some of our most pinnacle product to serve the global running community who come to NY year after year. This year we are excited to unveil our most advanced super shoe yet, the FuelCell Super Comp Elite v3. With a limited edition NYC colorway, this is the first opportunity for runners to experience the FuelCell Super Comp Elite v3 before it is officially launched in February 2023.”

The New Balance 2022 TCS New York City Marathon collection is available now at Newbalance.com, with prices for the pieces ranging from $30 to $250.

The New Balance NYC Marathon Fuel Cell Rebel V3. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The New Balance NYC Marathon Fuel Cell Rebel V3. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance