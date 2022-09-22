New Balance’s 2002R ‘Refined Future’ Pack Launches Exclusively at Extra Butter Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new series of New Balance 2002R styles are releasing this month, and the drop is only happening in one store.

The New York City-based sneaker boutique Extra Butter announced on Instagram that the Boston-based sportswear brand’s latest trio of 2002R “Refined Future” colorways will be released exclusively at its physical and online stores before month’s end. Extra Butter will be the exclusive retailer carrying the new “Refined Future” makeups next week ahead of a wider North American launch soon.

The New Balance 2002R “Refined Future” is available in three different color schemes including in gray, blue, and orange. The model features a deconstructed aesthetic on the upper with various dissected overlay panels. New Balance’s signature “N” logo appears on the sides of the midfoot, while the N-Ergy midsole cushions the underfoot.

“Last year, we launched the first Refined Future pack through a Y2K narrative, inspired by the era in which the 2002 originally debuted. For this year’s launch, we sought to create product storytelling that directly tied back to the design of the Refined Future Pack,” Bernie Gross, the creative director at Extra Butter, said. “The model’s signature detail is the upper panel that is seemingly cut haphazardly, which to me implied the presence of a human, handmade element. It very much reminded me of the Wabi Sabi – a Japanese philosophy embracing imperfection, impermanence, and asymmetry.”

The latest series of New Balance 2002R “Refined Future” styles will be released exclusively at Extrabutterny.com and at Extra Butter stores on Sept. 29, with a wider release coming to North American stockists this year. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the sneaker has not yet been announced by the brand.