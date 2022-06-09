MSCHF’s New Super Normal Sneakers Get a First Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

MSCHF has another controversial sneaker dropping soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @Solebyjc revealed on Instagram yesterday of the MSCHF Super Normal, a new silhouette from the Brooklyn-based art collective that’s scheduled to launch before month’s end.

The MSCHF Super Normal sneaker features a low-cut white leather upper and is coupled with distorted overlay panels throughout the entirety of the shoe. The distorted look continues on the tongue, with MSCHF branding stamped at the top. Additional details include special lace locks attached to the white shoelaces, ‘!!!’ embroidery on the heel tab while a white rubber tooling completes the look below.

MSCHF teased on its Instagram account last month that it would be dropping its forthcoming Super Normal sneaker in June. The Brooklyn-based art collective shared a cryptic image of the shoe, which only showed the outline of the silhouette while ‘Coming Soon’ texts appeared throughout the image.

In February, MSCHF listed that it was seeking a sneaker designer to help develop its own in-house footwear line that was slated to launch in early 2022. Two months later, the collective released its Wavy Baby shoe in collaboration with rapper Tyga. The shoe caught the attention of Vans, who filed a lawsuit against the collective, stating that it “blatantly and unmistakably copied Vans’ trademarks and trade dress” as the shoe mimicked the look of the Vans Old Skool. If the Super Normal sneakers are released as planned, they will be the second in-house shoe from the collective to drop.

The MSCHF Super Normal sneaker will be released exclusively via the MSCHF Sneakers app on June 23. The shoe will come with a $145 price tag.