Moolah Kicks and Team Whistle to Release Female-Focused ‘The Future Is Her’ NFTs

Moolah Kicks is getting involved in the NFT world with the help of Team Whistle — and there’s a charitable component.

With Women’s History Month here, the female-focused basketball shoe brand and the sports media and entertainment company have revealed “The Future Is Her” NFT project. The effort is being described as a collection meant to “empower and elevate women in the sports world,” and will include 10 art pieces “that embody a variety of sports from basketball to soccer and beyond.”

The release of the NFT project is timed to match with Moolah Kicks founder Natalie White’s episode of Team Whistle’s “My Hustle” series, which profiles people who are turning passion into profit via entrepreneurship. White’s episode will air tomorrow via Team Whistle’s YouTube at 12 p.m. ET.

“When Whistle first approached me about appearing in their ‘My Hustle’ series, I was honored to be profiled among other young entrepreneurs who have built thriving businesses,” Moolah founder Natalie White said in a statement. “So naturally, when they told me about the opportunity to collaborate on an exclusive and fun NFT collection that celebrates women in sports, it was a no brainer.”

According to Team Whistle, each NFT will depict a female athlete in a different sport, and there will be 10 unique images minted for a collection via the OpenSea platform. Also, with each NFT purchase, the buyer will receive merchandise from both Team Whistle and Moolah, which includes an exclusive collaboration between the two that only project holders will be able to access. The owner who mints the “Basketball” NFT, Team Whistle said, will receive a free pair of Moolah sneakers shipped to them.

The NFT drop is slated to take place Friday, also at 12 p.m. ET.

“We’ve been looking for the perfect opportunity to integrate NFTs with our original content. When we got to know Natalie, her business, and what she stands for, we knew it was the right moment,” Team Whistle VP of creative and post production Karen Jaimes said in a statement. “She and her organization perfectly represent the inclusivity and positivity we intend on continuing to cover and advocate for more in sports — something we believe the artwork in this first collection conveys.”

What’s more, all proceeds from the drop will be used to purchase shoes for Bronx Storm, a nonprofit AAU youth basketball program.

Moolah Kicks launched in May 2021 and revealed its debut sneaker, the court-ready Moolah 1. Just six months later, the brand secured its first retail partner in Dick’s Sporting Goods in November.