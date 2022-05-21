Moolah Kicks Gets Artistic With Limited-Edition ‘Paint Shop’ Women’s Basketball Sneakers

Several colorways of the Moolah Kicks Phantom 1 from the "Paint Shop Pack."

Moolah Kicks — a by female baller, for female baller brand — has delivered a limited-edition range of its court-ready Phantom 1 shoe that “celebrates the synergy between art and basketball.”

Available now via Dickssportinggoods.com is the “Paint Shop Pack,” a four-shoe range featuring both subdued and bold hues. The colorways in the lineup include “Pink/Blue Resin,” “Green/Blue Resin,” “Purple” and “Gray.” Describing the pack, Moolah Kicks said the sneakers are “vehicles for self-expression, individuality and purpose,” and are “a tool to express authenticity and performance at the highest level.”

From a performance standpoint, the Moolah Kicks Phantom 1 is built with the biomechanical fit of the female foot in mind, with a focus on decreasing the risk of knee, ankle or leg injuries when playing basketball. It features perforated hex mesh in the tongue and synthetic mesh on the uppers for air flow, internal heel counters for support, lifted arches, slim forefoot width, EVA midsoles for energy return and multidirectional tread on the outsoles for grip.

The looks in the Moolah Kicks Phantom 1 “Paint Shop Pack” retail for $110.

New York City native Natalie White launched Moolah Kicks in May 2021, and six months later, the company landed its first retail partner in athletic giant Dick’s Sporting Goods in November 2021. According to Moolah Kicks, the brand’s shoes are now in more than 140 retail stores.