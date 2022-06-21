MLB Went Blue to Commemorate Father’s Day With Statement Colors on Uniforms

Sparse hints of blue donned across MLB uniforms this Sunday, including players in special caps and wristbands.

The league’s athlete’s have annually donned the statement colors for the past three seasons as part of a Father’s Day collective.

St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader (48) fields the ball in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, June 19. CREDIT: AP

Similar to the design for the Mother’s Day collection, the caps are graphite gray and feature a blue crest of each club’s logo on the front and a tie dye powder blue under-visor. These specialty caps and unique apparel sit at the forefront of MLB’s “Keep Dad In the Game” campaign in dedication to Father’s Day.

The branded caps also draw attention to MLB’s annual partnership with the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, “Blue is the official color for prostate cancer awareness and MLB players, managers, coaches and on-field personnel will lend their support in solidarity by wearing New Era specially designed caps featuring blue Club logos.”

Included in their yearly agreement, MLB will again donate 100% of royalties earned on Father’s Day cap sales to the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Stand Up To Cancer.

Last year, fans saw players in light blue compression sleeves, batting gloves, wrist/elbow/leg guards and catchers’ equipment. According to MLB, “Players and all on-field personnel have worn blue ribbons and sported blue wristbands on Father’s Day since MLB first partnered with the Prostate Cancer Foundation in 1996.”