Cole Bennett Previews Lyrical Lemonade x Nike Air Force 1 Collab

Nike’s latest Air Force 1 collab is with Lyrical Lemonade, a multimedia company founded by the Plano, Illinois-bred musician Cole Bennett.

A first look at the Lyrical Lemonade x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab was shared by Bennett on his Instagram account yesterday but the release of the shoe wasn’t announced.

The Lyrical Lemonade x Nike Air Force 1 Low features a premium tumbled leather upper that’s dressed in a predominantly white-based color scheme. Breaking up the simple color blocking are bold yellow Swoosh logos on the sides while Lyrical Lemonade’s signature logo is stamped on the heel counter and footbed. Rounding out the look of the collab is a tonal white midsole and outsole. The shoe also comes in a special blue-colored box resembling the Lyrical Lemonade logo.

“Dream come true.. who wants a pair? @nike @nikechicago // (yes these are real),” Bennett wrote for the caption on his Instagram post.

The multimedia company Lyrical Lemonade that’s known today was founded by Bennett in 2013 and was initially an internet blog he started when he was in high school. Bennett’s mother came with up the name of the blog, which he used to direct music videos for local rappers.

Despite an early look at the shoe that was shared by Bennett on Instagram, the release details of the Lyrical Lemonade x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.

