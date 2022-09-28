Lululemon to Launch Its Own At-Home and In-Person Fitness Platform With These Major Partners

Starting Oct. 5, Lululemon will have its own fitness platform for both at-home and in-person workouts. Called Lululemon Studio, the platform will offer more than 10,000 on demand and live-streamed classes that have been available with a Mirror subscription.

(Lululemon acquired Mirror, the home fitness start-up that sells a wall-mounted machine for streaming workout classes, for $500 million in 2020.)

In additon, Lululemon Studio members will have access to some of the major fitness studios online and in person, featuring AARMY, Y7 Studio, DOGPOUND, FORWARD__Space, Pure Barre, Rumble, AKT and YogaSix. Members will be able to stream new weekly classes from these partners as well as sign up for discounted classes in person at the studios’ brick-and-mortar locations.

On Wednesday in New York, FN got a sneak peek on what the fitness platform has to offer with interactive workouts from the above partners.

Lululemon Studio hosted a preview of what the platform has to offer in-person in New York. CREDIT: STEFANIA CURTO

Also launching Oct. 5, is the Lululemon Studio Membership, which is available for $39 per month and requires the Lululemon Studio Mirror. (Existing Mirror members will automatically become Lululemon Studio members.)

“Our guests’ fitness needs have evolved and Lululemon Studio is solving for them by providing members with access to fitness content from our world-class trainers and studio partners at home, on the go and live in studios around North America,” Nikki Neuburger, Lululemon’s chief brand officer, said in statement. “No longer will you have to choose between going to your favorite studio or streaming a class at home—you can have both.”

Within the membership, users will receive limited access to content from Lululemon Studio and its partners, 10% off :ululemon purchases, special discounts to attend in-person classes at Lululemon Studio partner locations and unlimited access to classes held in Lululemon experiential stores.

The Mirror’s current starting price is $1,495, but with today’s announcement, the company is offering the product for $795 and free delivery as of October 5th.

With this launch, the retailer continues to fuel its growth. The company has a goal to hit $12.5 billion in net revenue by 2026. Part of that is through product expansion, most notably with the debut of footwear in March.