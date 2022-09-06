×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Crocs’ Sold-Out Adult Lightning McQueen Clogs From ‘Cars’ Are Coming Back This Week

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Lightning McQueen Crocs
Pleasures X Crocs Classic Slide
AWAKE NY x Crocs Classic Clog
Palace x Crocs Classic Clog
Kurt Geiger X Crocs
View Gallery 17 Images

These Lightning McQueen Crocs sold ridiculously fast.

Following their 2019 launch, adult sizes of the clogs — made in collaboration with popular Disney Pixar “Cars” character Lightning McQueen — will be restocked this week. As announced on Instagram, the red foam style, featuring graphics of McQueen’s windshield eyes, are “Back by popular ka-chow!” and will return on September 8. Consumers can shop for pairs on Crocs’ website.

Previously, the Colorado-based clog company announced on Twitter in May 2019 that an adult-sized version of the Crocs were available for sale “due to popular demand” — and it turns out demand was so popular that within hours, they were completely sold out on Crocs.com, but styles were still available on Amazon.com.

Inspired by the “Cars” character, the shoes were initially available only in kids’ sizing — but grown-up Crocs lovers wanted to be able to get the look for themselves. Other variations inspired by the animated film are available in the black colorway, too.

Related

The Collabs: Puma Teams Up With MCM on Basketball-Inspired Capsule + More

Earnings Wrap: Lululemon and Genesco Report Latest Results + More

Simone Biles Pops Open Champagne In Chic String Bikini & Breathable Crocs Slides Decorated With Jibbitz on Final Day of Cruise

A petition was posted on Change.org two years ago asking the brand to produce adult versions of the clogs.

“It is unfair that there are adult sizes in many other movies and cartoons, but not Lightning McQueen! People around the world deserve equality. So many more people would buy the crocs if they were in adult sizes. People from around the Earth believe this problem needs to be considered and addressed,” Collin Bonner wrote on Change.org, asking fans to sign away.

After the petition went viral with more than 33,000 signatures, Crocs listened and stocked the shoes in adults’ sizing.

The shoes were classic rubber Croc clogs, with a flame and “95” emblazoned on the sides. The upper was designed to look like Lightning McQueen’s face. The clogs retailed for $50 a pair — but they’re no longer available on the site.

PHOTOS: Crocs Collaborations From Celebrities & Big Brands You Should Know

Want more?

Marketing Plays: Giannico’s Spring ’19 Film Features a Ballet Performed in 110mm Heels + More News

These Wacky Crocs Feature Fanny Packs Attached to the Shoes

Move Over, Vans: The Crocs Shoe-Throwing Challenge Is Here

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad