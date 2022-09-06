Crocs’ Sold-Out Adult Lightning McQueen Clogs From ‘Cars’ Are Coming Back This Week

These Lightning McQueen Crocs sold ridiculously fast.

Following their 2019 launch, adult sizes of the clogs — made in collaboration with popular Disney Pixar “Cars” character Lightning McQueen — will be restocked this week. As announced on Instagram, the red foam style, featuring graphics of McQueen’s windshield eyes, are “Back by popular ka-chow!” and will return on September 8. Consumers can shop for pairs on Crocs’ website.

Previously, the Colorado-based clog company announced on Twitter in May 2019 that an adult-sized version of the Crocs were available for sale “due to popular demand” — and it turns out demand was so popular that within hours, they were completely sold out on Crocs.com, but styles were still available on Amazon.com.

Due to popular demand, Lightning McQueen Crocs are now available in adult sizes on https://t.co/x8zWOVb0rA. Get ‘em before they’re gone! pic.twitter.com/K8a4EulIhr — Crocs (@Crocs) May 6, 2019

Inspired by the “Cars” character, the shoes were initially available only in kids’ sizing — but grown-up Crocs lovers wanted to be able to get the look for themselves. Other variations inspired by the animated film are available in the black colorway, too.

A petition was posted on Change.org two years ago asking the brand to produce adult versions of the clogs.

“It is unfair that there are adult sizes in many other movies and cartoons, but not Lightning McQueen! People around the world deserve equality. So many more people would buy the crocs if they were in adult sizes. People from around the Earth believe this problem needs to be considered and addressed,” Collin Bonner wrote on Change.org, asking fans to sign away.

After the petition went viral with more than 33,000 signatures, Crocs listened and stocked the shoes in adults’ sizing.

The shoes were classic rubber Croc clogs, with a flame and “95” emblazoned on the sides. The upper was designed to look like Lightning McQueen’s face. The clogs retailed for $50 a pair — but they’re no longer available on the site.

