LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.02 ‘Phenom’ Sneaker Drops This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

LaMelo Ball’s second signature shoe with Puma, the MB.02, is getting a new look.

After making its retail debut in a vibrant orange makeup last month, the German sportswear brand revealed on its release calendar that the next Puma MB.02 colorway will hit retail before week’s end.

The latest Puma MB.02 “Phenom” makeup appears to references the team colors of the Charlotte Hornets, which is the NBA franchise that Ball currently plays for. The upper is constructed of engineered woven mesh that’s combined with mixed materials providing targeted support, comfort, and breathability on the court.

The shoe dons a predominantly black-based color scheme, with light blue accents appearing on the medial side. There are also special branding including with “MELO” and “1 of 1” on the heel while co-branding appears on the insole. A two-tone NITRO foam-infused midsole provides superior responsiveness and comfort on the court while an engineered rubber outsole featuring a feather tread pattern modeled after Ball’s signature wings branding provides enhanced durability and traction.

“MB.02 Phenom—the latest shoe in LaMelo Ball’s otherworldly PUMA Hoops lineup—embodies the extraordinary talent of its namesake with a one-of-kind aesthetic,” Puma wrote for the product description of Ball’s MB.02 “Phenom” colorway.

The Puma MB.02 “Phenom” makeup will be released on Wednesday at Puma.com and at select Puma retailers. The shoe will come with a retail price of $130.

The medial side of LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.02 “Phenom.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The heel’s view of LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.02 “Phenom.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma