Puma Adds Iridescent Accents to LaMelo Ball’s Next MB.01 Colorway

A new iteration of Charlotte Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball’s debut signature shoe with Puma is almost here.

After delivering a series of team-inspired colorways of the MB.01 Lo last month, the German sportswear giant has announced that a new “Iridescent Dreams” iteration of the Puma MB.01 will hit stores before month’s end.

The latest Puma MB.01 “Iridescent Dreams” colorway features a predominantly black color scheme on the monomesh upper and is offset by iridescent accents including on the tongue’s “1 of 1” branding, on the forefoot and “M.E.L.O.” logo on the heel. Breaking up the stealthy execution is a galactic footbed, while a sleek black Nitro foam-cushioned midsole and a rubber outsole complete the look.

The Puma MB.01 “Iridescent Dreams.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

“The new LaMelo Ball drop, MB.01 Iridescent Dreams, is here. In sleek black, the now-iconic disruptive design gives off a game-ready glow with its luminous Melo branding. Living up to his ‘1 of 1’ motto, the Not From Here footwear proves yet again that some things just can’t be replicated. So, make like the basketball star and bask in the vibe of this high-shine style—on and off the court. With space-age PUMA Hoops tech, including Nitro foam, be ready to illuminate the lane and your look,” Puma wrote about the shoe.

In addition to the in-line colorways of the MB.01 that Puma has recently dropped, the brand has also joined forces with hit tv series “Rick and Morty” in February to deliver a special mismatched iteration of the shoe.

The Puma MB.01 “Iridescent Dreams” colorway will be released on Monday at Puma.com at 10 a.m. ET and at select Puma stockists. The shoe will come with a $125 price tag.

