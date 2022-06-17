Kylie Jenner Teases the Next Travis Scott x Air Jordan Sneakers in Baby Size on Instagram

Kylie Jenner gives us another look at Travis Scott’s upcoming sneaker collaboration with Jordan Brand.

In a now-expired Instagram story post, the beauty mogul posted the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha” in three sizes: baby, kids and men.

Kylie Jenner gave a peek at Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Reverse Mocha’ collab on Instagram. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Kylie Jenner

The images of the unreleased sneakers feature a brown-based nubuck upper that’s offset by white leather overlay panels while sail hits appear on the reverse Swoosh branding on the lateral side and shoelaces. Completing the look of the collab is a sail midsole and a dark brown outsole.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz also shared images of the Houston rapper’s forthcoming AJ1 Low “Reverse Mocha” collab on May 17.

Scott and Jordan Brand’s collaborative partnership began in 2017 and since then, the duo has delivered several iterations of the acclaimed Air Jordan 1. The first Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 collab arrived in May 2019 and two months later, a new iteration of the Jordan 1 Low dropped. The Jordan 1 collabs continued last year when the rapper tapped Hiroshi Fujiwara to deliver two Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 styles.

Though the official release date has yet to be confirmed, zSneakerheadz said the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha” colorway will be released on July 21.