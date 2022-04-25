Jordan Brand Unveils Luka Doncic’s First Signature Shoe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Luka Doncic just became the latest Jordan Brand athlete with a signature basketball shoe.

Following initial reports have surfaced last month that the Dallas Mavericks star is getting his own signature shoe soon, the sportswear brand has unveiled Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 shoe.

According to Jordan Brand, the Jordan Luka 1 is designed “for the deceptive, off-speed play of Luka Doncic,” which is achieved through new technology from the brand. The model features a one-piece upper that’s paired with breathable Flightwire cables on the lateral side for containment.

The standout elements of the silhouette are the new IsoPlate system and full-length Formula 23 performance foam in the midsole. The IsoPlate tech wraps around the lateral side of the forefoot to keep the wearer’s foot contained while the Formula 23 foam helps propel the wearer with side-to-side movements on the basketball court.

The first iteration of the Jordan Luka 1 dons a black-based color scheme predominantly on the upper while iridescent hits appear on the tongue. Breaking up the stealthy execution is a black-speckled gray midsole and a translucent outsole.

Although Doncic’s debut signature shoe was revealed by Jordan Brand, a specific release date for the Jordan Luka 1 has not yet been announced by the brand.

In related Jordan Brand news, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is teaming up with “Naruto” to deliver a special Jordan Zion 1 collection after he teased the forthcoming project on social media.

