Sizes for the Jordan ADG 4 Golf Shoe Are Still Available at Retail

Although Jordan Brand is known for its basketball sneakers, its latest footwear release is designed specifically for the golf course.

The sportswear brand just released the Jordan ADG 4, a new low-top golf shoe that features distinct elements from a classic Air Jordan sneaker.

The Jordan ADG 4 features a full-grain leather upper that’s coupled with the iconic elephant print design on the heel made famous by the Air Jordan 3. Adding to the look is a Jumpman logo on the heel while the underfoot is cushioned with a Nike React midsole and a rubber outsole that provides maximum traction on the course.

The lateral side of the Jordan ADG 4.

“A request from MJ himself, the Jordan ADG 4 infuses an incredibly classic silhouette with retro Jordan flavor. Supple, full-grain leather shows off the iconic elephant print on the heel. The rubber sole has an integrated traction pattern that perfectly pairs the grip you need with the versatility and comfort you want,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description of the golf shoe.

The Jordan ADG 4 is available now in the two black and white-based color schemes on Nike’s website and at the time of publication, sizes that are up for grabs for both styles of the shoe include a men’s size 7 up to a men’s size 10.5. Both pairs come with a $185 price tag.

