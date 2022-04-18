Jayson Tatum Scores Game-Winning Layup in the Air Jordan 36 ‘Ruffles’ PE

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jayson Tatum made headlines yesterday when he scored a game-winning basket against the Brooklyn Nets in the TD Garden and he did it while wearing a special pair of Air Jordans.

Jordan Brand shared a preview of the Air Jordan 36 ‘Ruffles’ PE on its Instagram story yesterday, a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that’s designed exclusively for the Boston Celtics star forward.

While wearing the style against the Nets in the 2022 NBA Playoffs yesterday, Tatum scored a team-high 31 points, had eight assists, and grabbed four rebounds in 45 minutes of action. The highlight of the game arrived with three seconds left on the clock when he caught a pass from teammate Marcus Smart, performed a spin move, and scored a game-winning layup to put his team up one game in a seven-game series against the Nets.

While the Air Jordan 36 “Ruffles” PE was designed exclusively for Tatum, Ruffles is giving a lucky fan the chance to own a pair of the special kicks. According to the potato chip company’s latest Instagram post, fans who comment why they’re Tatum’s biggest supporters could be selected to cop the Jordan 36 “Ruffles” PE in a size 15, which is the same size that the Celtics star wears.

Despite Ruffles giving away a pair of the shoe, Jordan Brand has not announced if Tatum’s Air Jordan 36 “Ruffles” PE is receiving a retail release.

