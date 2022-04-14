Jack Harlow Celebrates New Balance in Boston With Intimate Performance

Jack Harlow onstage for the opening of The Track At New Balance, a new, world class multi-sport facility located on its campus in Boston.

New Balance brought out some of the biggest names in music and sports last night to reveal its massive new multisport facility in Boston, dubbed The Track, which was brought to a close with a performance by hitmaker — and recent ambassador roster addition — Jack Harlow.



The product of Kentucky — clad in a black hoodie, black Carhartt cargo pants and a clean pair of New Balance 550s — brought his trademark charisma to the stage, performing a range of hits from his already robust catalog. After going through hits such as “Whats Poppin,” “Industry Baby” and “Thru the Night,” Harlow wrapped his show by performing his latest single, “First Class,” for what he said was the first time he performed the song in front of a crowd.

Harlow, an admitted lifelong fan of New Balance, signed with the brand in February.

Storm Reid, a New Balance ambassador who hosted the event on Wednesday, alongside Jack Harlow. CREDIT: Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Aside from Harlow, New Balance brought out several other famed ambassadors to introduce The Track, which was hosted by “Euphoria” actress Storm Reid, who is also aligned with the brand. Other ambassadors to appear included two-time Olympic gold medal-winning hurdler Sydney McLaughlin, decorated track-and-field star Gabby Thomas, famed sprinter Trayvon Brommell, Oklahoma City Thunder forward star Darius Bazley and others.

For the fashion-focused, New Balance also offered a fashion presentation at the event that revealed several performance and lifestyle product launches, highlighted by the brand’s sustainability-driven Green Leaf apparel and footwear.

The Track at New Balance was revealed by the athletic and sportswear giant yesterday, a building it described as a place where Team New Balance, as well as professional and community athletes, will train and compete year-round. The facility is located across from its global headquarters at Boston Landing. The space features a dual-terrain indoor track that can be converted to a field, as well as flexible basketball, soccer and volleyball courts. Also, Track at New Balance is the home to the company’s Sports Research Lab, Roadrunner music venue and Broken Records beer hall.

Although The Track at New Balance is the athletic company’s latest facility, it’s not the only addition it has made this year. Last month, after spending $20 million on a renovation, New Balance opened its 80,000-square-foot athletic footwear factory in nearby Methuen. The factory, which began production in January — specifically on the Made 990v5 shoe — is the home to more than 90 employees. New Balance said it will soon increase the workforce and production by more than double. (Including Methuen, New Balance said it employs roughly 1,000 workers in its five manufacturing facilities in Maine and Massachusetts.)