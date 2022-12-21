Ja Morant’s Signature Nike Logo Has Been Revealed

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies warms up before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on Oct. 24, 2022 in Memphis, Tenn.

Ja Morant is reportedly getting his own Nike signature basketball sneaker soon and now, the NBA star has shared a teaser to his new logo for his new line.

The Memphis Grizzlies shared an image on Instagram yesterday of Morant in a black Nike sweatsuit, with the sweatpants that featured what appeared to be a first look at his new Nike signature logo. The branding features a triangle-like silhouette that’s modeled after the letters of the Grizzlies point guard’s first name along with a Swoosh logo below. A more detailed look at the aforementioned logo was shared by sneaker leak social media account @sneakerologue on Instagram.

Shams Charania, a senior NBA insider for The Athletic and Stadium, revealed on Twitter this month that Morant is getting his own Nike signature hoops model in the near future and that both Morant and the Swoosh have been working on this for several months.

Morant has been signed with Nike since 2019. When Morant announced the signing on Instagram, he captioned the post “All my life, my parents worked for a check. Now I’m proud to say I work for the check. #Nike#NikeBasketball.” In his short NBA career thus far, Morant has made two All-NBA teams, named an All-Star, and won the Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player awards.

Memphis Grizzlies All-NBA star Ja Morant is in line to receive a new signature shoe at Nike in the near future, industry sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The parties have been working on this for several months. https://t.co/RzKf9JEIf1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 5, 2022

At the time of publication, Nike nor Morant have confirmed the release of his purported signature basketball shoe or the release of his signature apparel.

