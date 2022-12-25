Nike Reveals NBA Star Ja Morant’s Debut Signature Shoe

Ahead of the baller’s Christmas matchup against the Golden State Warriors, Nike has revealed the first-ever signature shoe for Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Nike said in a statement today that Morant’s debut shoe, dubbed the Ja 1, was built “to keep players in control, maximize hang time and reduce landing force through lockdown benefits.”

The athletic giant also revealed inspiration for the signature logo of Morant, which was teased on social media last week. Nike said the logo, which appeared on the images released today by the brand, was inspired by “his dynamic precision and determined approach to the game.” The logo includes a stylized “JA” that sits above a chevron, which Nike said “represents both a directional nod to the verticality, speed and sharpness of Morant’s game,” as well as the baller’s “ability to rise above all obstacles.”

Nike also said in today’s announcement that Morant, who is Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete, “represents the next generation of basketball players who are shaping the future of the game.” The statement continued to say that Morant “sets an example for Gen Z athletes everywhere as a leader who creates the future of the sport through his creativity, authenticity and style.”

Although details of the shoe released today were sparse, Nike said in its statement that more will be announced in early 2023.

Nike Ja 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“Nike Inc. is honored to partner with Ja Morant to serve the future of athletes and sport,” Nike VP of global men’s basketball Scott Munson said in a statement. “Morant, Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete, is a revolutionary player who quickly became a global star with his unmatched athleticism and exciting style of play. His authentic personality, deep love for his community and family and joy for the game make him very special — on and off the court. We are thrilled to add Morant to our signature roster and can’t wait for everyone to learn more about his first shoe, the Nike Ja 1.”

Morant and the Grizzlies will face the Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco tonight at 8 p.m. ET. The game can be watched via ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.