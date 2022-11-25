GOAT to Auction Off Dior Jordan 1s, Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Lows & More on Black Friday

GOAT introduced its new auctions technology during this year’s Black Friday event, offering up some of the rarest sneakers on the market.

Through this new platform, community members can explore rare pieces and learn more about the items before bidding. Each lot includes an editorial story and a human voiceover that shares the history and importance of the products being offered. In addition, each lot is showcased in 3D imagery, so community members can view the products in full detail before placing a bid, GOAT said.

“Through our Black Friday event, we aim to expose our community to different styles and enable them to travel through moments in time to better understand and connect with the products and designers being featured,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of GOAT Group, said in a statement. “What makes GOAT unique is our storytelling. This year, we’re excited to introduce Auctions to continue elevating our product stories, better connect with our community and provide a memorable experience for all.”

Among the items up for auction are the Dior Jordan 1 High and Low from the pre-fall and fall 2020 Dior Men’s collection. Considered the rarest Dior x Air Jordan 1s ever auctioned, both pairs are pre-production and were produced in extremely limited quantities exclusively for Dior’s seasonal shows, with select pairs gifted to Dior staff.

Another lot up for grabs is the Kobe Bryant ‘Prelude’ collection. From 2013 to 2014, Nike released the Kobe “Prelude” pack in the lead up to the Kobe 9 Elite “Masterpiece.” Featuring the Kobe 1 through 8, each sneaker commemorates a specific accomplishment in the NBA icon’s career, expressed through iconic art styles. This auction includes all eight silhouettes from the Kobe “Prelude” pack.

What’s more, GOAT will also auction five colorways of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low collection. Each iteration features Virgil Abloh’s signature visual motifs, such as Helvetica text, “Air” wordmarks and zigzag stitching. Additional details include debossed Monogram printing, “Louis Vuitton Air” tongue tags and metallic branding on the heel tab.

GOAT said that participants can enter its Black Friday event anytime between now until Friday, November 25 at 6:00 pm PT.

This news comes one week after the shopping platform released its first “Alias Seller Report,” which saw Nike Dunks outselling Air Jordan 1s on GOAT Group’s platforms in 2022 for the first time ever. Nike Dunks accounted for 49.44% of the sportswear brand’s total sales across GOAT’s platforms in 2022, up from 29.73% in 2021 and 3.64% in 2020, the report said.