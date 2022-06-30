×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Nike Reveals Giannis Antetokounmpo’s New Zoom Freak 4 Alongside ‘Rise’ Release

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Giannis Antetokounmpo
“Americathon,” 1979
The Barbara Walters Special, 1980
John McEnroe, 1981
Richard Simmons, 1981
View Gallery 86 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

AGL Sponsored By AGL

Differentiating Through Data and Design

Footwear brand AGL puts forth a contemporary and cool aesthetic rooted in quality and Italian craftsmanship.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad