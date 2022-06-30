Nike Reveals Giannis Antetokounmpo’s New Zoom Freak 4 Alongside ‘Rise’ Release

Here’s a look at Nike’s last Uno-themed launch with Antetokounmpo, which we reported on in October 2021.

Giannis Antetokounmpo launches Nike sneakers celebrating Uno’s 50th anniversary. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Celebrating Uno’s 50th anniversary, the collaboration featured a line of shoes, apparel and a custom Uno card deck. The special Giannis-branded deck incorporated a new rule in which players can “force a turnover” to steal an extra discarded card. The line included Nike’s signature Zoom Freak 3, Air Force 1 and Offline slip-on in primary hued Uno colorways and the Milwaukee Bucks star‘s design. There was also a Zoom Freak 3 Member-only black colorway with an Uno 50th anniversary logo on the tongue and wild cards across the toe.

Additionally, the Nike apparel capsule offered a classic black cotton T-shirt and hat with Antetokounmpo’s number and Nike x Uno graphics.

“I want every product to be genuine and authentic, and playing Uno with my brothers is a big part of our lives,” Antetokounmpo said in a statement about the line. “The Nike team has done a great job bringing my ideas to life, and I think they’ve created something for every Nike, Uno and basketball fan in this collection.”

