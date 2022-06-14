Images of a New Peaceminusone x Nike Kwondo 1 Makeup Surface

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It appears that a new iteration of G-Dragon’s acclaimed Peaceminusone x Nike Kwondo 1 sneaker is hitting stores soon.

After making its debut in a tonal white makeup in February, the K-pop star’s Nike collab has now emerged in a new colorway after images of the silhouette were shared by @Die_sel666 on Instagram yesterday.

The latest iteration of the Peaceminusone x Nike Kwondo 1 collab dons a white-based makeup and is coupled with black overlay panels including on the tongue shroud and Swoosh branding on the sides. A stealthy black tooling below completes the two-tone execution.

According to the Swoosh, the Peaceminusone x Nike Kwondo 1 collab features a combination of various models from the brand’s DNA design archives. The upper is inspired by the classic Pegasus 83 running sneaker while the tongue draws inspiration from ’90s soccer cleats. Rounding out the design is a chunky midsole that’s modeled after the Janoski.

“Ready for the street. Ready for the red carpet. Ready for the dance floor. From the mind of G-Dragon, the Kwondo1 is here to unlock new potential in our favorite spaces. How? By tapping into our freedom to flow with boundless creativity, boldness, and self-expression,” Nike wrote for the SNKRS product description of the silhouette.

Although images of the new Peaceminusone x Nike Kwondo 1 style were shared by @Die_sel666 on Instagram, release details for the shoe have not yet been shared by G-Dragon or the brand.

