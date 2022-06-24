Fila Reveals Its Updated ‘White Line’ Collection Featuring Timeless Tennis Silhouettes

Fila is entering the summer with an updated version of its all-white tennis apparel.

The “White Line” collection will offer a refreshing look at the designs that the brand debuted in London last year. The updated collection will feature an array of classically designed silhouettes with timeless detailing and elevated pinstripe lines. The crisp line of tennis whites offers two-piece crossover sets, unique under-skirts designs and racerback tanks with slimming centers.

Menswear in the “White Line” collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

The women’s two-piece crossover set features two racerback tees in different lengths, one with full coverage and the other similar to the length of a classic T-shirt. The men’s two-piece set features a classic polo shirt and a four-hold placket shirt.

Also, Fila is showcasing off-the-court casual apparel by offering a White Line Track Jacket with rib insert details at side panels, cuffs and shawl collar and White Line Track Pants.

Fila-sponsored ATP and WTP players will be the first to promote the designs. John Isner and Diego Schwartzman, for instance, will sport the White Line Short Sleeve Polo, while Reilly Opelka will wear the White Line Short Sleeve Henley, and Barbora Krejcikova and Karolina Pliskova will wear the White Line Racerback Tank.

Womenswear in the “White Line” collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

The Fila Disruptor 2 was voted FNAA Shoe of the Year in 2018. The brand has gained worldwide traction from marketing high-design and style content products with professional athletes since 2003. The brand is a sponsor of several acclaimed tennis events including the BNP Paribas Open, the Infosys Hall of Fame Open, the National Bank Open & Omnium Banque Nationale, the Western & Southern Open and others.

See Celebrity Fans of the Fila Disruptor 2 Sneakers