Christian Pulisic (C) and the U.S. men's national team leaves the field after its 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The United States has been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The U.S. men’s national team fell 3-1 to the Netherlands today in the round of 16 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.

The Netherlands scored two goals in the first half, with one put in the back of the net by Memphis Depay and the second by Daley Blind, both on assists by Denzel Dumfries. In the second half, the U.S. would cut the lead in half with a goal by Haji Wright, but the Netherlands would further put the match away with a third goal, this time by Dumfries.

Haji Wright scored the lone goal for the U.S. in its 3-1 round of 16 loss to the Netherlands. CREDIT: ulian Finney/Getty Images

With the win, the Netherlands will face the winner of today’s Argentina-Australia match.

“What a ride. Thank you for your unwavering support, from a grueling Qualifying journey to the Knockout Round here in Qatar. It’s a privilege to represent the United States of America, and we can’t wait to play in front of you all on home soil in 2026. #OnlyForward,” the U.S. men’s national team wrote on Twitter today following the loss.

The U.S. team did not qualify for the 2018 tournament, and will have to wait until 2026 for redemption. In 2026, the U.S., Canada and Mexico will host the tournament.

“Fellas, you made us proud. We get up and keep going. Here’s to a bright future and 2026 back here at home,” President Joe Biden wrote via Twitter today.