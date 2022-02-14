Eminem Performs in ‘Slim Shady’ Air Jordan 3 Sneakers at Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Eminem took Super Bowl LVI by storm during this year’s Halftime Show, along with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Within the Grammy Award-nominated group, Eminem performed two of his hit songs, “Lose Yourself” and “Forgot About Dre.” For the occasion, the rapper wore a dark gray T-shirt beneath a black hoodie, worn over a baseball ap. The tops were paired with simple black pants accented with a wallet chain. To elevate his outfit even further, the star wore a thick gold watch and bracelet—plus a twisted link necklace to match.

Eminem performs at the NFL Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Feb. 13. CREDIT: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Footwear-wise, Eminem wore a pair of Air Jordan 3 sneakers. Featuring tongues accented with his signature “E” logos, the style also included white and gray uppers with red accents. The pair included rubber accents shaped like name tags, complete with handwriting stating “Slim Shady” — Eminem’s rap alter ego.

“Air Shady,” Eminem captioned a photo of the sneakers on Twitter.

The 2022 Super Bowl took place between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in California. At the game’s start, country musician Mickey Guyton sang the National Anthem, and Jhene Aiko covered “America the Beautiful.” The 2022 halftime show featured a variety of performers this year, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.

One of the game’s most fun elements are its commercials, which can become iconic for their content and celebrity cameos. This years’ include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Salma Hayek, Lindsay Lohan and Trevor Noah in clips for BMW, Planet Fitness and Uber Eats.