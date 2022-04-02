×
Dua Lipa Pops in Pastels for New Puma ‘Mayze’ Sneaker Campaign

By Allie Fasanella
Dua Lipa is the face of Puma’s new ad campaign for its “Mayze Leather Pop” sneaker.

In photos released today, the British pop star, who signed on to collaborate with the German sportswear brand in 2020, can be seen modeling the chunky platform silhouette while casually posing on a black leather couch. The shots show Lipa wearing a lavender cropped tank top and gray high-waisted trousers with the new “Mayze” colorway, which features a white foundation and hits of light green, pink and blue.

The new pastel-accented colorway, which is set atop a stacked rubber midsole, retails for $90. The “Levitating” hitmaker was also recently featured in the sportswear Giant’s “She Moves Us” campaign celebrating women in sports and culture.

Moreover, in December 2021, the entertainer released her first official collaboration with Puma, a ’90s-inspired capsule collection. The limited-edition collection included Lipa’s own version of the Puma “Mayze” sneaker, done in black leather with an iridescent butterfly motif on the tongue.

