Dua Lipa Pops in Pastels for New Puma ‘Mayze’ Sneaker Campaign

Dua Lipa is the face of Puma’s new ad campaign for its “Mayze Leather Pop” sneaker.

In photos released today, the British pop star, who signed on to collaborate with the German sportswear brand in 2020, can be seen modeling the chunky platform silhouette while casually posing on a black leather couch. The shots show Lipa wearing a lavender cropped tank top and gray high-waisted trousers with the new “Mayze” colorway, which features a white foundation and hits of light green, pink and blue.

Dua Lipa stars as the face of Puma’s new ‘Mayze Leather Pop’ sneaker. CREDIT: Puma

The new pastel-accented colorway, which is set atop a stacked rubber midsole, retails for $90. The “Levitating” hitmaker was also recently featured in the sportswear Giant’s “She Moves Us” campaign celebrating women in sports and culture.

A closer look at Dua Lipa wearing the new Puma ‘Mayze’ colorway featuring hits of pastel blue and pink and lime green. CREDIT: Puma

Moreover, in December 2021, the entertainer released her first official collaboration with Puma, a ’90s-inspired capsule collection. The limited-edition collection included Lipa’s own version of the Puma “Mayze” sneaker, done in black leather with an iridescent butterfly motif on the tongue.

Puma ‘Mayze Leather Pop’ sneakers. CREDIT: Puma

Dua Lipa strikes a pose for Puma in its new ad campaign for the new ‘Mayze Leather Pop’ colorway. CREDIT: Puma

