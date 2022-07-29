Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again.

The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark.

Pieces from Dua Lipa’s new collection with Puma, called Flutur 2, which is available now. CREDIT: Puma

The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like crop tops, skorts, dresses and more. The collection also features a baby pink duffle bag with small butterfly details.

For footwear, the collection includes two new sneakers.

Puma x Dua Lipa Mayze Suede Metallic Women’s Sneakers. CREDIT: Puma

The Mayze Suede Metallic Sneaker is a new twist on Puma’s popular style. The light pink suede upper is set atop a matching stacked rubber midsole and features a silver metallic formstripe. The sneakers retail for $120.

Puma x Dua Lipa Cell Dome King Metallic Women’s Sneakers. CREDIT: Puma

Another style, the Cell Dome King Metallic Sneakers, feature bright colors that drew inspiration from basketball and soccer culture. The entire shoe is covered in a light pink metallic material with orange stitching and gel sole. This style is available for $150.

Lipa and Puma have been working together since 2020. The first Flutur collection was released in December 2021 with ’90s-inspired pieces. This capsule included black and white baby tees, a black hoodie and Lipa’s first Flutur version of the Puma Mayze sneaker.

The Flutur 2 collection is available now Puma’s website and at the Puma NYC Flagship store.

