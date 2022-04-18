Donovan Mitchell Previews His Next Adidas Signature Basketball Shoe During the NBA Playoffs

The Utah Jazz has a 1-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Playoffs after earning a 99-93 win over their Western Conference foe last night. During the win, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell debuted his next Adidas signature basketball shoe.

Mitchell hit the American Airlines Center court in Dallas yesterday in the Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4. The baller wore an all-white pair with contrast provided by hits of red on the lace aglets and the Adidas branding on the heels.

According to Adidas, the D.O.N. Issue #4 is one of the brand’s lightest and most advanced basketball shoes to date. Adidas also confirmed that the D.O.N. Issue #4 will be available in the fall.

Despite the tease, Adidas has not yet revealed the technology that will be featured in the shoe or the price point.

Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Another look at the Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Mitchell’s prior signature shoe, the D.O.N. Issue #3, is available now via Adidas.com. The sneaker retails for $110, however several colorways are on sale. The shoe is built with the brand’s comfort-focused Lightstrike midsole cushioning, abrasion-resistant TPU toecaps and rubber outsoles.

Utah will be on the road again tomorrow to face Dallas for the second game of the opening round of the playoffs. The game will air live on NBA TV at 8:30 p.m. ET. In the opening game, Mitchell scored 32 points and had 6 assists and 6 rebounds in the win.