Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry recently used social media to tease his next signature basketball shoe, and did so with the help of his daughter, Riley Curry.

The baller shared a video on Aug. 5 via Instagram and Twitter gifting his daughter — who just turned 10 years old on July 19 — a pair of the Curry 10. The reveal in the 30-second clip was quick, although the shoe can clearly be seen. The look in the video is predominantly black with hits of orange and yellow, and features the Curry Brand logo on the lateral side. Also, it appears to have Flow technology underfoot, which is the responsive, grippy and supportive singular-foam compound that eliminates the rubber outsole to make it lighter in weight created by Under Armour.

Aside from the video, images of Curry in the shoe were shared on social media, specifically on the Curry Brand account while at his basketball camp, dubbed Curry Camp. (Nick DePaula of ESPN and Boardroom also shared an image of Curry in the shoe via Twitter.)

Despite the reveal, Curry 10 release info has still not been shared.

Although Curry just revealed the Curry 10, it’s not the only shoe news the baller has made as of late. Last month, the Curry 4 FloTro — a refreshed iteration of the Curry 4 that debuted in 2017 — made its retail debut. The look, which Curry wore en route to securing his fourth NBA title with the Golden State Warriors, also features Under Armour’s year-old Flow technology.

In November 2020, the baller’s Curry Brand was revealed, which is a venture backed by Under Armour, the company that has sponsored him since 2013. The label was likened to what Under Armour had in place with Project Rock, the brand of musclebound actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.