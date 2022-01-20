Fall in Love With Converse’s Valentine’s Day Collection in Sneakers Embroidered With Hearts and Kissable Lips

The Converse Chuck 70 sneaker features embroidered lips and hearts as part of its Valentine's Day collection.

Converse’s Valentine’s Day sneaker releases will make you catch all the lovey-dovey feels this year.

The brand released its limited range of V-Day-themed sneakers created in its most popular silhouettes. There are four distinct designs with themes that align with the holiday.

The first style is a white Chunk 70 shoe that features little red lips embroidered all over with the word “Me” embroidered around the outer sole along with an embroidered heart. It includes the Converse signature seal and a black and white sole color combination. They also come with white laces. Another design follows the same aesthetic and pattern, except the shoe comes in black. The sneaker still has the company’s branding, and it also has a black and white sole color combo and the word embroidered in white.

There is another Chuck 70 shoe Converse made, that’s now sold out, that incorporates red lips placed throughout with the word “Me” embroidered in white alongside an embroidered heart. They have a recycled mesh lining and an OrthoLite cushion for all-day comfort and wear.

Finally, the last festive optioned by the company is for little kids, and it is a Chuck Taylor All-Star silhouette that includes a big red heart on either outer side of the shoes with the brand’s patch inside of the heart. They have a SmartFOAM cushioning that helps keep their feet supported all day.

The Converse Valentine’s Day collection is available for purchase now at Converse.com.

The Chuck 70 Embroidered Lips sneakers offered by Converse for V-Day. CREDIT: Converse

The Chuck All Star Embroidered Hearts sneakers offered by Converse for V-Day. CREDIT: Converse

The little kids Chuck All Star Crafted with Love sneakers offered by Converse for V-Day. CREDIT: Converse