Converse Signs Baby Keem to Its Creative Community

The Converse creative community now has a bit more star power.

Late yesterday, the brand announced that musician Baby Keem has joined its creative community. Baby Keem, real name Hykeem Carter, joins a roster of beloved musicians, athletes and more that includes style savvy NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, WNBA standout Natasha Cloud, rap megastar Tyler, the Creator and others.

According to Converse, Baby Keem, 21, “will explore multiple dimensions of the iconic Chuck Taylor All Star.” Also, the brand said he will partner with the brand on unique experiences with the All Stars, which is its creator community, to give emerging talent “access to mentorship, experiences and opportunities.”

Baby Keem in the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Although his career is young, Baby Keem has already racked up several noteworthy accomplishments. For example, he won the Grammy in 2022 for Best Rap Performance for “Family Ties,” his song with rap superstar Kendrick Lamar. Baby Keem was also one of the featured artists on the annual Freshman Class cover of XXL in 2020 alongside Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign and others.

His debut album, “The Melodic Blue,” was released in September 2021 and features appearances from Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott.

Converse has been busy on the collaboration front as of late. The brand has delivered looks with the likes of A-Cold-Wall, Stüssy and the aforementioned Tyler, the Creator. A-Cold-Wall and Stussy reimagined the Chuck 70, and Tyler, the Creator created the Golf Le Fleur x Converse GLF 2.0.